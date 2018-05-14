Share:

Chakwal - Major political parties have started preparations for the upcoming general election with a focus on fielding heavyweights for two national and four provincial assembly seats up for grabs.

On the face of it, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are neck and neck for the race, the Pakistan People’s Party and the Tehrik Labbiak Ya Rasool Alla also seem to be as keen as mustard, however, they have yet to announce the names of their candidates

The ruling PM-N is also in a fix as former district Nazim Sardar Ghulam Abbas, who bagged over 0.1 million votes in 2013 elections as an independent candidate and a runner-up against Maj (retd) Tahir Iqbal who had secured 0.29 votes as the PML-N candidate, has expressed his interest to be picked as a nominee of the PML-N for the NA-64 seat.

In the 2013 general election, the PTI candidate could only manage to grab 47,000 votes in the constituency. Ghulam Abbas and Maj (retd) Iqbal both are now in the PML-N. The PML-N high command is trying its best to accommodate both the bigwigs but chances are thin for a workable solution.

Ghulam Abbas had announced that if the PML-N denied him the ticket, he along with his panel would contest the upcoming elections as an independent candidate.

Sources claimed that the PTI has also approached Ghulam Abbas to contest the election on its ticket. According to the sources, the PTI is confident that Abbas would not close the eyes to the offer if he gets a cold shoulder from the PML-N. Currently, the situation is still fuzzy, the picture will be clear as soon as the caretaker set up is announced and the Election Commission of Pakistan announces the final date for polling.