MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's interview was twisted out of context by his political opponents.

In his address at a public rally in Sindhri, Shehbaz said India was conspiring against Pakistan using Afghan soil.

Thousands of people are dying daily as Indian Army is oppressing Kashmiris on the orders of Modi and also trying to create chaos in Balochistan. He said that a sitting Indian colonel was involved in the atrocity carried against Muslims in Samjhauta Express.

"Our mothers and sisters are being killed in Kashmir. Allah Almighty has made Pakistan a nuclear state. If India casts an evil eye upon Pakistan then the army and people of Pakistan will give a befitting reply," he said.

The Punjab chief minister told the public that Kalabagh Dam won't be constructed if the people of Sindh have reservations against it. "We will sacrifice Kalabagh Dam not once but hundred times for Sindh," he said.

Shehbaz remarked that Pakistan won't be prosperous if all the four provinces of the country aren't prosperous.

"Today all the provinces are receiving water as per their due right, they (Sindh government) steal your water and then blame the federal government," he alleged.

He said if an opportunity was given to him by God, he will change the fate of Sindh and promised that in the next five years Sindh would progress more than the other provinces.

"We will give interest-free loans. We will build Danish schools and hospitals in every district of Sindh,” he said.

The PML-N leader said that if he is voted in, he will take Karachi at par with Lahore in terms of developmental works.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan People’s Party-led provincial government, he said the farmers of Sindh were not even receiving cheap fertilizers while the farmers of Punjab were being given interest-free loans.

Shehbaz claimed that Danish school in Punjab was equivalent to high-end schools of Karachi.

He said Pakistan army had rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism and tried its best to nip this evil in the bud. He said all the units including Sindh, Punjab, KP, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan together make Pakistan and development of Pakistan was not possible without progress of any of these units. Likewise, development of Sindh was mandatory for a prosperous Pakistan. He lashed out at Zardari and said no change could be witnessed there in Sindh. Shehbaz said he had visited Sindhri after a long time.

The Punjab chief minister said undoubtedly Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were great leaders but Zardari had destroyed and plundered the resources of Sindh by taking away the money out of Pakistan. He said people were lying on the issue of water as all the four provinces were getting their due share. He said he had utilised all resources for the development of Punjab with honesty. Small farmers were provided with interest-free loans and fertilisers at cheaper rates.

In order to provide employment opportunities to the youth we have provided interest-free loans worth Rs40 billion through which 12 million people were facilitated. Brilliant students of unprivileged families especially girl students were provided scholarships under Punjab Educational Endowment Fund and from last 10 years, 3.5 lakh children had got scholarships. He said, “With 100 billion rupees we laid roads of 8000 kilometers in the rural areas of Punjab. Free medicines are being provided in the government hospitals and CT scan machines have been installed in all the district headquarters hospitals of the province where patients are getting the CT scan facility 24 hours a day. Filter clinics to facilitate hepatitis patients are also being set up in the whole province.”

“There is no dearth of resources and I promise you that Sindh will be the most developed province in next five years and we together will work hard to make this region of Sufis great.” President PML-N Sindh Shah Muhammad Shah and Senator Asad Junajo also addressed the gathering. Before that CM visited Junajo House at Sindhri and met Shah Muhammad Shah, Asad Junajo, Ishtiaq Baig and other leaders.