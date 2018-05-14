Share:

BADIN - The PPP leaders have warned the federal and Punjab government to mend their ways and provide the due share water of Sindh.

Gul Mohammad Jakhrani, Syed Ali Bux aka Pappu Shah, Bibi Yasmin Shah, MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Chamng, MPA Mir Allah Bux Talpur, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, Khan Sahib Jamali, Haji Ramazan Chandio and others addressing a big public gathering at Mir Ghulam Mohammad Kha Higher Secondary School’s ground in Tando Bago town on Sunday alleged the federal government was involved in the theft water by Punjab while people in Sindh were facing the worst water crises.

They held both prime minister and Punjab chief minister responsible for the water crises and other issues in the province.

The PPP leaders said that they would block the roads leading to Punjab at Hatri Bypass in Hyderabad on May 16 and then they would proceed to Islamabad to stage the demonstration out the parliament house and Supreme Court of Pakistan to register their protest against the federal government.

The PPP leaders said that they were untied and would inflict the heavy defeat on estranged PPP leader Dr Zulfikar Ali Mirza and other opponents in Badin and other parts of the province.

They asked Dr Mirza to stop using the foul and filthy language against the party leaders. The PPP leaders assured the participants of the public gathering that nobody would be allowed to steal whatever was being in the waterways of the district adding they said that they were trying to provide water to every area.