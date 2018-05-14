Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Rescue 1122 organised the first pre-flood mock exercise of 2018 at River Chenab under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr Irshadul Haq here the other day.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa was invited as a chief guest.

PDMA District Coordinator Irfan Sial, Civil Defence Officer Sehrish Irshad, FDO Representatives Hammad and Shehzad were also present on the occasion. The DC and the district emergency officer briefed the media about pre-flood mock exercise, saying that the district administration was all set to deal with expected floods.

They said that the objective of the mock exercise was to check the performance of the rescuers. On the occasion, the rescue equipment and machinery was also exhibited.