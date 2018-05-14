Share:

BERLIN: NATO hopes to carry out another meeting of the NATO-Russia council soon, with the agenda to include for the first time Moscow’s increasing use of “hybrid threats” such as propaganda and disinformation, a senior NATO official said on Monday.

Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, NATO’s first Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, told a conference in Berlin that Russia was stepping up its use of such tools to offset its relative military weakness.

“NATO doesn’t want a Cold War. It wants a constructive relationship with Russia, but it cannot leave unanswered Moscow’s diverse hybrid attacks on democracies of other countries,” he said.