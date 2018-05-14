Share:

KHANEWAL-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Khanewal here on Monday (today).

According sources in the PML-N and district administration, Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate inter-change flyover constructed at Niazi Chowk and bypass road, connecting Multan-Khanewal- Lahore Road with Khanewal - Maitla Chowk - Lodhran-Bahawalpur Road. He is also likely to inaugurate newly-built Trauma Centre at DHQ Hospital. Both the interchange and bypass road projects have been completed at a cost of Rs1 billion. The CM will also address a public gathering at railway ground. PML-N District President Rao Saadat Ali Khan and other office-bearers claimed that arrangements have been finalized for the chief minister’s visit.