Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Sunday said that the Sindh government had paid Rs29 billion out of Rs63 billion to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation during last eight years on account of NFC Award.

“Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) comes to around Rs12 billion but KMC only got Rs950 million and grant of Rs 430 million was given as a lollypop to show to the public,” he informed. This he stated while speaking during a meeting with the office bearers and other members of Karachi Editor’s club in Frere Hall. Wasim Akhtar said that the Sindh government trapped everyone in numbers game and only four to six people enjoying it. “We submitted around 100 schemes for fiscal year 2017-18 but none of these was approved, Akhtar added.

The mayor said that journalist community has very important role in highlighting the issues and therefore they should raise their voice against injustice and unfair treatment with KMC.

He said KMC collected Rs1billion and Rs220 million with its own resources which it spent on the provision of oxygen to hospitals, and for carrying out fumigation and to meet the expenditures incurred on the payment of utility bills and fuel.

The mayor said we can only complete 20 million worth schemes in Karachi and various schemes are going on in the city which provided considerable relief to people. He said a total of 473 schemes were operational since 2011 which were being completed by us and we only got Rs4billion from Sindh Government in 2016-17 which is not enough to complete these schemes. “He has trust of KMC Council and we are not afraid from anything and want to work for the people. The Mayor also gave answers to the queries raised on this occasion.

In the end the president of Karachi Editors Club thanked Mayor Karachi and also gave honorary membership of KEC to him.