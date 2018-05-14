Share:

rawalpindi-Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (R) Bilal Iftikhar on Sunday urged bikers to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

Traffic police would impose fine and may also impound the motorbike of riders caught without helmets the CTO said in a statement.

The CTO said wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of an accident. “Sometimes it’s the only difference between life and death,” he added.

He said the traffic police was making all efforts to regulate flow of traffic on Murree road. Iftikhar said wardens should perform their duties with dedication to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He stressed that drivers should drive in lane and follow rules to avoid accidents. He suggested that the drivers of public transport should rest after two hours driving, as it would help in minimizing road accidents.