KARACHI - Armed robbers gunned down two upon resistance during a robbery attempt in a shop of the metropolis on Sunday.

Police said that two armed robbers who came on motorcycle barged into a meat shop in Buffer Zone Karachi and asked the cashier to hand over cash to them.

The people present in the shop offered resistance and injured a robber in knife attack.

Upon this the robbers opened straight fire killing two people and fled leaving behind their bike. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.