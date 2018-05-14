Share:

KARACHI - Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari-led supporters of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen staged a rally titled ‘Down with USA Day’ on Sunday in Karachi where they marched from Numaish Chowrangi to Tibet Centre on MA Jinnah Road.

The MWM chief had appealed the supporters to observe ‘Down with USA Day’ to express their opposition to the US administration and their allies who have imposed wars on many Muslim nations in Middle East and Trump’s decision to shift US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

The protesters were carrying flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Zionist regime of Israel and US administration. They were demanding end to war on Muslim nations by US and its allies in Middle East.

Speaking at the rally, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari lambasted the US administration for violation of international law and unqualified support to the Israeli crimes against humanity.

“Nothing new in President Trump’s slurs against Pakistan. US administration under past presidents too had insulted Pakistani nation time and again,” he said, adding that on behalf of Pakistani nation, he turns down the baseless charges against Pakistan by the violator of international law and abettor of Israeli crimes against humanity.

He said US invaded Afghanistan and Iraq and now its presence in Syria is another violation of international law and part of its plot against Muslim world. He said not only Muslim nations, but Latin American nations and African nations too suffered due to conspiracies of the US administration and its CIA.

“The US dropped atom bombs on Japanese cities. US began nuclear arms race and sowed seed of divisions among nations such as Korea. Now, US is encouraging India and Afghanistan to flare-up tension in Pakistan and the region,” he said.

Allama Raja Nasir further said that Indian embassy in Washington had hired separatists to destabilize Pakistan hence US administration can never be trusted. He said US and its allies are putting pressure on Pakistan to stay away from Iran despite the fact that Iran is the only country which is capable to address our energy needs and the only road and railway link with another friendly country Turkey; but, US and allies caused Pakistan irreparable losses to the tune of billions of dollars because governments gave in to their pressure and didn’t complete IP gas pipeline and also didn’t enhance trade with Iran.

He said that the US-led alliance has hatched plots against all nations who are opposed to illegal Zionist occupation of Palestine and parts of Lebanon and Syria. He said President Trump has announced shifting of US embassy to occupied Jerusalem. He said Israel has usurped Palestinian land and also continued occupying Golan in Syria and Shebaa Farms and surroundings in Lebanon.

MWM chief said Israel massacred innocent Palestinian Arabs in Gaza, West Bank and Jerusalem and also in Sabra and Shatila camps in Lebanon but nobody from so-called international community came to help them. “From the day one, Israel has been armed, facilitated and actively abetted by US administration that also vetoed UNSC resolutions to protect Israel despite her crimes against humanity,” he lamented.

He said that from Libya to Syria and Yemen, and from Persian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Red Sea to Mediterranean Sea, it is US and its allies who are engaged in unilateral wars. He said US itself invented terrorists in the name of so-called Afghan jihad. He said that one should not forget the fact that US armed forces continue to stay in Afghanistan but Daesh has established its network here and Daesh had occupied many parts of Iraq although US forces had remained there since 2003.

Allama Raja Nasir urged Muslim nations and third world countries’ people that they must not forget this fact that there is an unbreakable nexus between US-led bloc and terrorists.

“Blocking Pakistan’s request at UNSC for imposition of sanctions on notorious terrorist Umar Khalid Khurasani by US and its allies is another incontrovertible proof that they are patrons of terrorists,” he said.