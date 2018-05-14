Share:

OKARA-A woman died and three others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in overturned due to a burst of its tyre.

Ghulam Mustafa Mehr, his two brothers and a woman, their relative, were on the way to Depalpur in a car. Near Rasoolpura, the car experienced a tyre burst and turned turtle. The woman in the car died on the spot. The three men got injured. They were rushed to hospital from where two of them were referred to Lahore due to their critical condition.

FIRE: A chaff laden tractor-trolley burnt after the chaff caught fire. A trader namely Mohsin, resident of Abadi Rasoolpur, was carrying chaff to the city on a tractor-trolley. Near Qila Sada Singh, the chaff caught fire which engulfed the tractor-trolley in no time. As a result, chaff and tractor-trolley burnt to ashes.