LAHORE - Another batch of Women on Wheels (WOW) – a project launched by the Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit – hit the road Sunday.

Following the key-handover ceremony at Alhamra, a total of sixty motorcyclists, including students, working woman and housewives, took out a rally on The Mall.

Punjab Excise Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman handed over the keys of motorbikes to women, trained under the project launched in collaboration with Transport Department, Bank of Punjab and Honda Atlas, at Alhamra Hall. The participants called the rally ‘a lifetime experience’.

“I am feeling empowered and independent,” said Nageena Waseem, one of the participants. Nageena who is mother of two, also took her two-and-a-half-year old child to the rally.

Another participant Javeria Tariq expressed her gratitude to mother for her unwavering support throughout the training.

“My mother is a housewife but she wanted me to feel independent and ask me to join this project. I feel privileged to be part of this caravan,” said Javeria, who is an engineering student.

Ujala Fatima, a BBA student in Lahore College for Women University said: “We have suffered a lot by travelling through buses. Now I can to go on my own bike and with safely.” Mubasharra Nawaz said she felt empowered and independent.

Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit DG Salman Sufi and others lead the rally.

Singer Meesha Shafi, who also attended the event, tweeted: “What a liberating experience! Riding with these amazing women at the WOW rally.”

She also clarified that she was in Lahore. She tweeted: “Did somebody say I fled to Canada? LOL. This is Egerton Rd Lahore.”

Human rights activist Hina Jillani called the rally a millstone for women rights to live and room freely.

UN Women Country Head-Jamshed Kaziwas also present.

The minister credited the CM Shehbaz Sharif for the success of project. He also thanked Honda Atlas for helping in customising the bikes for the project. He vowed to continue with such steps for women’s betterment. Salman Sufi also spoke.

Special story: Samina Parvaiz, a disabled worker of Bali Memorial Trust School turned up at the event and made an appeal to the authorities to introduce special bikes for special people.