LAHORE (PR) Activemedia, a Pakistani experiential marketing and events agency, has won multiple Effie awards for its marketing prowess.

Effie Pakistan is a non-profit organization formed in partnership between Pakistan Advertisers Society and Effie Worldwide. It recognizes outstanding marketing ideas. The award is presented to companies with significant achievement in marketing communications, with Activemedia taking multiple awards this year.

Activemedia won Effie in 5 categories including Coca Cola Food and Music Festival (producers and organizers), Coke & Music, Coca Cola and Football, Telenor’s North Plan and Telenor-i-Champ.

In the recent past, Activemedia bagged Gold award at the Event Marketing Awards 2019 in Best Public Event Category across Asia after winning Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year 2018 at Campaign Asia.

This makes them the first ever agency to win this award in the country, putting Pakistan on the global map in this category.

Activemedia has also signed an International Affiliation Agreement with Fourmation Entertainment Netherlands. Fourmation is a European event company and has been managing global events for almost two decades. They have worked on some of the world’s largest projects such as Tomorrow Land, Mystery land, Ultra Music Festival, Sensation White and many more.

In addition, a production company, Back Bone International has also joined hands with Activemedia for international and local events. They are currently doing EDC Festival in Las Vegas and managing the E-Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia.