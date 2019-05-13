Share:

KARACHI (PR) In a pact that formed the strategic alliance of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited and Indus Motor Company Limited on Tuesday, both companies agreed to facilitate exclusive financing for consumers on high-priced Toyota vehicles.

The signing ceremony took place in Al Baraka’s head office, and was attended by senior officials from both companies – including Abdul Rab, Senior General Manager; Syed Omar, General Manager; Syed Shariq, Deputy Manager and Hamza Faisal, Assistant Manager from Indus Motor Company. Representatives from Al Baraka included Akif Imtiaz, Head of Consumer Finance; Syed Farhan Ahmed, Head of Consumer Credit, and Jafar Ali Khan, Head of Assets Product Management.