Share:

Lahore - A six-day an anti-polio campaign started in 94 union councils of the city on Monday.

More than 5,000 teams took part on the first day of the drive. Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed visited slums near Babu Sabu Interchange to monitor the drive.

Separately, a delegation of lady health supervisors and workers from different districts called on Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid at office of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday.

Shehnaz Akhtar, Attiqua Majeed, Kishwar Sultana, Shameem Ishaq and Zareena were part of the delegation.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government has fulfilled the promise of gradation and now it was up to the LHWs/LHSs to make sincere efforts for improving health facilities. She urged LHWs/LHSs to work for the success of anti-polio campaign. She said that no child should be left without administering polio vaccine.