Share:

LAHORE - Bangladesh U16 recorded a 17-run win in the second 50-over match against Pakistan U16 at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Monday to take a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a target of 260 runs, Pakistan U16 fell away after an impressive start, ending their 50 overs at 242 for nine.

Pakistan had reached 197 for four in the 43rd over when Kashif Ali (28) fell, after his dismissal, Pakistan lost four wickets in quick succession. The lower-order could not sustain the required run-rate as the visitors fell away towards the end of the innings.

Opener Sameer Saqib (55 off 87 balls, three fours) added 54 runs for the opening wicket with Haseebullah (25) and 71 for the second wicket with Mohammad Waqas (38 off 49 balls, four fours). Sameer fell in the 30th over, Pakistan lost Waqas soon after, however, the innings was revived by a 58-run fifth wicket partnership between captain Umer Eman who scored 34 off as many balls with the help of five fours and Kashif Ali scored 28 off 35 balls with four fours.

BRIEF SCORES - Bangladesh U16: 259 for 7, 50 overs (Mofizul Islam Robin 69, Aich Mollah 52, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 44 not out; Aseer Mughal 2-40, Aaliyan Mehmood 2-53).

Pakistan U16: 242 for 9,50 overs (Sameer Saqib 55, Mohammad Waqas 38, Umer Eman 34, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 3-50, Ashiqur Rahman 2-39).