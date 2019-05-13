Share:

LAHORE-Hania Aamir has quickly become a household name with a career spanning a little over three years. Enviable dimples, long hair and a bubbling personality are just a few of the things that make her the star she is

Hania has had her fair share of struggles throughout her very successful career.

The Parwaz Hai Junoon star opened up in a refreshingly candid Instagram post about fighting mild acne and wrote: “My acne would show on camera and everybody started to ask me about it, started with the totkas [home remedies] and then came the anxiety,” said Hania.

She continued: “I kept it clean, toner, creams, dermatologists, everything! Nothing seemed to fix my skin and I had my nights And days of crying. Feeling insecure. Anxiety. Makeup wouldn’t help. I was a mess but I went through it and got out of it too.”

Hania added: “My skin has been better than before. But it made me wonder. Why is my skin defining me? Who has made these beauty standards that we always feel the need to match? Society?” she asked.

She slammed the idea that only clear skin is beautiful. “I know that the idea of being “perfect” is appealing to the majority but you don’t need to be an airbrushed flawless image to feel beautiful.”

She concluded her post by saying that nobody should feel the pressure of meeting society’s ridiculous beauty standards.