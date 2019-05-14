Share:

The British Backpacker Society’s, 7-member team latest visit to Pakistan has come to an end on Tuesday, after a memorable few days in Islamabad and Karachi.

In a statement British Backpacker Society, said that Pakistan visit has been a fantastic opportunity for a 7-member team to learn more about Pakistan’s international tourism potential and how exactly to unlock it, with the team particularly enjoying the opportunity to visit Sindh Province, a region more traditional tourist-trail but no less interesting.

A British Backpacker Society team hopes to be back in this region of the world again before long, but, before then, the British Backpacker Society will be turning it’s attention to central/east Africa, where an exciting British Backpacker Society journey is underway.