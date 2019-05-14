Share:

LODHRAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen said that the Punjab chief minister was going nowhere, and the PML-N was making such rumours to destabilise the government.

He expressed these remarks during a media talk following a briefing in which he was briefed about the establishment of Family Hospital in place of existing District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. He said that the provision of education and health facilities was the promise of Imran Khan for he and his team were working with full devotion. He stated that major projects of public welfare would be completed in the coming four years, adding that policies would be made in new budget that would be helpful in improving industrial output, creating jobs, and increasing national exports.

He further said that he was not in favour of Presidential System, and there was no such need, adding “Imran Khan is changing the batting order and can drop anyone based on performance. People who are demanding re-election have lost miserably in the general elections and have no credibility. Such demands are being made by Maulana Fazlur Rehman who has lost miserably from his province.”

Jahangir Khan Tareen strongly condemned social media campaigning against Asad Umar, adding “I and Asad Umar have fought status quo for eight years, and the PTI leadership respects the role of Asad Umar in the party. He has a respectable position in the party and will continue holding it.”

He said that the conversion of DHQ Hospital into Family Hospital would take around two months, and it would have 20 to 25 beds for paeds and gynae each while operation theatres for the same would also be established. However, labour room Radiology and Pathology would also be established along with Antenatal Services, Emergency and OPD and EPI (Expended Program of Immunisation) like services would be provided. The renovation of existing building would include a paint of the building, repairing of boundary wall, provision of roof treatment to main building and earth filling of deep lawns.

Jahangir Khan Tareen inaugurated the urban forest in 100/M established in accordance with Clean and Green Campaign of his social welfare organisation Lodhran Pilot Project by planting a sapling.

Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed, DPO Rao Jameel Zafar and LPP’s CEO Dr Abdus Saboor were also present on the occasion. He also inaugurated the Sui gas projects in Basti Darhatta that would facilitate 10,000 residents of the area.

During an address to the party workers at Basti Darhatta, he said that Sui gas project was a gift to the people from the PTI government.

Jahangir Khan Tareen also met the party workers at his residence. He listened to their problems ordered for their solution.