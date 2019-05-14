Share:

A deep sense of shock and disgust is prevalent in the Indian occupied Kashmir over the rape of a three-year-old girl by her child-molester neighbour, reported India Today. The incident took place in the district of Bandipora last week. The entire Kashmir valley observed a shutdown on Sunday and Monday in protest, demanding that the culprit be brought to justice, the media report read.

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she was left mortified by the incident and said only Sharia Law needs to be applied to perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

Mortified to hear about the rape of a 3 yr old girl in Sumbal. What kind of a sick pervert would do this? Society often blames women for inviting unwanted attention but what was this child’s fault? Times like these, Shariah law seems apt so that such paedophiles are stoned to death.

Jammu and Kashmir's political parties have also reacted to the incident, condemning it.

Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, took to Twitter to describe the rape as a travesty, calling on the police to conduct a speedy investigation.

The rape of a child in Tirgaam is a travesty. Police must ensure a speedy investigation with only one consideration and that is to identify the guilty, prepare a watertight case & ensure exemplary punishment to those responsible.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference Chairman Sajjad Gani Lone called for social introspection over the "beastly" incident and criticised the police's behaviour towards protesters.

Use of pellets against protestors protesting the rape of a 3-year-old girl goes against all norms. Has the JK Police forgotten non Lethal crowd control? Heaven’s sake. Understand there is anger and anger in such a case is normal.

Protestors want swift and stringent punishment for the accused. Schools and business establishments remain closed and public transport has also been affected by the closure. Government offices and banks, however, remain open, the report said.

Kashmir protests against Sumbal rape incident in which three-year-old girl was raped.

The little girl was raped on 9 May before the Iftar, the victim's family stated in its complaint.

A medical examination confirmed the rape and the accused has been booked on rape charges and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), the report cited a police officer as saying.