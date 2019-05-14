Share:

HAFIZABAD - All the CCTV cameras installed in the city have been non-functional since long, creating concerns among traders and citizens.

Addressing a press conference, Markazi Anjuman Tajran President Sheikh Amjad and General Secretary Malik Humayun Shahid expressed their resentment over non-functioning of CCTV cameras installed in the city for ensuring better security and monitoring of suspects. He said that the CCTV cameras were installed at a cost of millions of rupees a few years ago, but due to the negligence of authorities concerned they have been non-functional for a long time.

They said that there was always rush on main roads, particularly in markets and banks, and during the holy month, rush had been further increased. They said that it was inevitable to make these cameras functional to monitor the movement of suspects so that any untoward incidents could be prevented.