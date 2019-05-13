Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority decided to conduct strict operations and monitoring on daily basis to curtail further expansion of ‘katchi abadies’ in the capital.

Operations of special teams continued during weekly holidays and several ongoing illegal constructions were demolished in the ‘katchi abadies’.

Taking advantage of the weekly holidays, occupants of the ‘katchi abbadies’ started illegal construction in these areas.

To eliminate such illegal activities and stop expansion of illegal construction in the ‘katchi abadies’, CDA has decided to monitor and tackle this issue by constituting special teams.

The special teams of Enforcement Directorate have started work of monitoring with following actions:

On Saturday, monitoring teams of Enforcement Directorate visited various ‘katchi abadies’ of Islamabad and during the visit of Sector G-7 Shopper Colony, some new illegal construction were observed and an immediate action was taken by the Enforcement team to demolish the said construction.