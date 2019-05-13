Share:

BEIJING - Mobile payment, online shopping, entertainment, dining and beyond -- Chinese apps have been catching on with consumers across Asia. App Annie, an analyst firm, said Chinese apps for e-commerce, social media and leisure have gained strong growth in Asian countries, and their users have been expanding.

In 2018, the number of downloads of shopping apps grew 54 percent compared with the figure in 2017, the firm said. These technologies have facilitated exchange and dialogue between nations in Asia. Beijing will host the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations (CDAC) from May 15 to 22. In August 2018 during the Asian Games, Beijing-based ByteDance, known for its short video sharing app TikTok, called on its users to publish videos to pass on the spirit of the Asian Games. Since TikTok was launched in 2017, its users have grown exponentially in countries such as Japan, Thailand and Indonesia, the company said.