ISLAMABAD - Joint Action Committee on Quaid-i-Azam University in its meeting held here on Monday resolved to continue its years’ long struggle for protection of legitimate rights of the university.

The committee comprises of QAU Alumni Association, Academic Staff Association and officers/employees of the university.

demanded the government to ensure its sanctity been violated during last few years due to illegal occupation of more than 298 acres of land and shortage of funds, a press release said.