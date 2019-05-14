Share:

LAHORE Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the officials to improve monitoring, surveillance and reporting of dengue-related activities and start larviciding in vulnerable areas. Chairing video-link meeting regarding dengue control at Civil Secretariat on Monday, he said that anti-dengue activities must be expedited throughout Punjab keeping in view uncertain weather conditions. Secretaries of both the health departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG Health Services and relevant officers attended the meeting. Commissioners of Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha and Bahawalpur participated through video link. Chief Secretary said that concerted efforts were needed to eradicate dengue once and for all. He directed ensuring presence of healthcare providers and necessary medicines at district and tehsil headquarter hospitals. He directed the divisional commissioners to convene weekly review meetings and submit reports regularly.

He directed secretary primary and secondary healthcare to evolve a comprehensive plan for curbing the menace of dengue and polio. He said that human development was ignored in the past but now there was time and need to work on social sector. He said that surveillance teams should carry out ‘qualitative work’ as it was more important than quantity, adding, staff should be hired if required. He also directed launching massive awareness campaign regarding preventive measures, symptoms and treatment of dengue.

Dr Faisal Masood told the meeting that 22 dengue cases have been reported since January this year. He maintained that dengue-related training has been imparted to 1215 doctors and nurses during the current year whereas 21,323 medics have been trained during the period from 2011 to 2019. He said that dengue could be prevented by adopting precautionary measures.