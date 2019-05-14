Share:

SIALKOT - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an activist of a banned organisation from Daska city, collecting charity from people near BRB Canal Bridge here on Monday.

According to FIR (No.15/2019) lodged at the CTD police station, the accused was identified as Irfan Ahmed, a resident of District Bagh, AJK and belongs to banned outfit Jashe Muhammad. Accused was collecting charity funds from local people when the CTD officials arrested him.

The CTD official also recovered Rs36,000 collected as charity funds from him along a big quantity of hate material.

The CTD sent the accused behind bars after registration of a case.