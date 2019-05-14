Share:

LAHORE - A meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday reviewed progress on development schemes in southern Punjab.

The chief minister directed the authorities to expedite the pace of work on the development roadmap for remote and backward areas. He said that development schemes should be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.

In New Pakistan, he said, more work should be done instead of paying lip service. He said mere presentations would not work and the standard of governance would improve when people would be facilitated practically.

He said that development schemes pertaining to the welfare of the common man should be completed on time. He said that those who were responsible for delay in completion of public welfare schemes would have to be answerable and he would not tolerate any delay in welfare programmes.

“People will get relief after completion of healthcare, education and infrastructure schemes, repair and maintenance of roads and provision of clean drinking water,” he said. He said the routine method of providing relief to people would have to be done away with and made it clear that no discrimination would be done with regard to distribution of development funds to districts. He said the government had ensured transparency in development schemes and no compromise would be made on the quality and timeline of development projects.

The chief minister said that work on beautification of entrances and exits of southern Punjab districts should be completed soon. Similarly, an effective system of disposal of garbage from the cities was essential and there was a need to further improve the cleanliness system, he said.

The P&D chairman, SMBR, ACS (home), Punjab Police inspector general, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

CM ORDERS INQUIRY INTO CUSTODIAL KILLING

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of an under-arrest criminal at Sadar Police Station in Arifwala allegedly due to police torture and sought a report from the Pakpattan district police officer. He said legal action should be initiated against those responsible.

CM VISITS MEHMOOD-UR-RASHEED

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the residence of Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed in Rachna Block, Allama Iqbal Town on Monday. He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and offered Fateha for the departed soul.