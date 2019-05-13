Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza chaired a meeting with the presidents, vice presidents and secretary general of different sports federations at her office on Monday. Matters pertaining to the constitution, registration, performance and funding of the federations were discussed. Federal Secretary IPC and senior members of PSB were also present during the meeting. Representatives of the federations, including weightlifting, wrestling, boxing, billiard & snooker, judo & handball, briefed the minister on the performance of their respective federation and the challenges being faced by them. The detailed account of the forthcoming sports events was also discussed.

The minister highlighted the role of PSB and briefed on the steps taken to improve and upgrade facilities there. “I sincerely want to support all and after the approval of PSB constitution, fresh registration of federations will be started,” she added.

The representatives of different federations were asked to submit their budgetary requirements for the upcoming international events. Dr Fehmida also asked the participants to be prepared to make forthcoming National Games, tentatively scheduled to be held in October, a success.