The 23 players from the 2018 FIFA World Cup champions France will be awarded the Legion of Honor at the Elysee Palace on June 4, French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported on Monday.

As their predecessors did following the 1998 World Cup victory, the 2018 world champions will receive the honor, which was granted by French President Emmanuel Macron during a reception following their return from Moscow on July 16, 2018.

The French team will train in Clairefontaine for the two Euro 2020 qualifiers on June 8 and 11. They will also play a friendly against Bolivia in Nantes on June 2, and be honored following their return.

The presentation of the Legion of Honor was initially scheduled on November 13, 2018, before being put off to a later date.

The 23 French title-winning footballers appeared among 345 Chevalier of the Legion of Honor receivers in an official list on January 1.

The team's coach Didier Deschamps, already honored as a player in 1998, will be elevated to Officer on the rank of the Legion of Honor.