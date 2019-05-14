Share:

At least five people were killed including two children and two women on Tuesday after the gas cylinder of a passenger van exploded near the toll plaza in Kashmore.

According to reports, eight others suffered burn as the van travelling from Kandhkot to Kashmore caught fire.

Police said the injured have been shifted to a burns ward in Rahim Yar Khan due to the unavailability of one in Kashmore.

Earlier, this year, eight children suffered burns as their school van caught fire near the metropolis’ Orangi Town area.

Fourteen children were en route to their school located in Nazimabad when the van caught fire near Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town.