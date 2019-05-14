Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office (FO) Spokesman Mohammad Faisal Monday strongly condemning the rape of a three-year-old Kashmiri girl in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) said the incident was “another brutal reminder of humanitarian nightmare”.

The minor girl was allegedly raped on Wednesday in the Sumbal area of Bandipora district, leading to widespread protests across the Valley on Sunday.

The spokesman said fresh reports of pellet gun firing on protesters were yet another reflection of continued Indian atrocities.