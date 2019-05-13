Share:

KARACHI- A 20-year-old girl was abducted by unknown armed suspects in Khayaban-e- Sehar area of the city on Sunday night.

The incident, which took place in phase-V of Khayaban-e-Sehar, was firstly reported by the servants of a neighbouring house.

“We were playing cricket inside our house. Our ball went to the house at the front and while we began searching for it, we saw three to four unknown gunmen forcefully trying to take the girl away in their car”, the servants said.

“The suspects forced the girl to sit inside the car on gun-point and also fired a couple of shot in the air when she tried to resist”, the servants said. According to police, father of the victim was a local builder.