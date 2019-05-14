Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Services Director General Haroon Jahangir paid a surprise visit to UC 70 to review performance of anti-polio teams, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Dr Haroon expressed satisfaction at the performance of anti-polio squads. He said: “Such teams will make the anti-polio campaign a success.”

Reiterating the government’s resolve to root out polio from the country, the DG said his teams would leave no stone unturned to win the war against polio.

The DG’s move comes days after a meeting under Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took the decision to form a special anti-polio taskforce. Provincial ministers and senior official attended the meeting, which decided to step up efforts against the crippling decease.

The proposal was discussed that only those children should be given admission to schools who had immunization cards. The meeting took place as surfacing of polio cases in Lahore made headlines earlier in the month.

“War on polio will go on and be won at all costs,” the Health Services DG said yesterday. EPI DG Saeed Akhtar accompanied Health Service DG Dr Haroon. He took round of emergency ward and other departments, enqure after the patients and talked to attendants.

He asked them if they had any complaint against any staffer.