MULTAN - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said that horror of the agreement with IMF is uncoiling gradually and this criminal act will leave the masses with no other option but to commit suicide due to hunger and poverty.

Talking to the media on Monday, Baloch feared that hike in the exchange rate of dollar, prices of petrol, gas and increase in tax ratio would completely destroy national economy. He said that it is a big crime of the rulers that they concealed the agreement and process of talks with the IMF from the masses. “And by the way it, IMF’s representatives who held talks with the IMF,” he maintained. He said that the Imran-led government is doing nothing but discharging its major responsibility of implementing the agenda given to it by its masters.

Referring to May 12 tragedy, he said that it was a black day in the history of Pakistan and Karachi. He said that the dictator and the terrorists jointly killed dozens of innocent citizens.”Dictator Musharraf publicly waved his fists and confessed to his crime but still the heirs of the deceased are running from pillar to post to get justice,” the JI stalwart regretted. He said that after the PPP and Nawaz governments, now Imran government is also silent on the issue. He said that May 12 and Baldia Town tragedies terrified Karachites but no one gave them justice.

About dissolution of local governments in Punjab, Baloch said that dissolving local governments before time is an undemocratic act. He said that all rulers used to make tall claims about efficacy of local governments at the time of introducing new system but they would trash it as soon as they achieved their goals. He declared that the JI would fully participate in the local government elections.

MEPCO CATCHES 1,411

PILFERERS IN SEVEN MONTHS

The monitoring and surveillance teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 1,411 power pilferers from Muzaffargarh circle between October 2018 and April 2019 as part of government’s ongoing drive against power thieves.

Mepco sources disclosed that the teams conducted raids along with the task force constituted by the Chief Minister Punjab and the Mepco authority imposed 3,297,000 units worth Rs53 million as fine on the power pilferers. The teams also got registered cases against 113 persons besides recovering 18 million from the power thieves. Sources said that the teams caught 399 domestic, commercial, agri tube-well and industrial consumers from Muzaffargarh division, 241 Kot Addu, 224 Layyah and 547 Alipur.

The Superintending Engineer of Mepco Operation Circle Muzaffargarh Saleem Taunsvi said that the operation would continue without any interval and the teams would conduct surprise raids in the night. He said that the operation delivered very positive results.

RTA cracks down on vehicles having illegal LPG kits

A special team of Road Transport Authority (RTA) launched operation against vehicles fitted with illegal LPG kits and impounded 37 vehicles on Monday.

The team was led by RTA Secretary Kamran Bokhari which set up pickets at Vehari Chowk, General Bus Stand and adjoining areas where they inspected hundreds of vehicles.

The teams were accompanied by district and traffic police officials who took all such vehicles into custody which had LPG kits and cylinders. The RTA secretary also imposed heavy fines on the drivers of the commercial vehicles and checked their road permits.

Talking to the media, he said that all out measures would be taken to protect the lives of the passengers. He declared that the transporters would not be allowed to install LPG cylinders in commercial vehicles at any cost with the aim to protect lives of commuters. He further announced that the crackdown against illegal bus stands at General Bus Stand would continue.