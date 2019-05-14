Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Minister for Power Dr Akhtar Malik has said that the government has given subsidy worth billions of rupees in terms of Ramazan Package to offer relief to residents of Punjab in the holy month.

Talking to the media and citizens during visit to Ramazan Bazaars here on Monday, the minister said that the government offered direct relief to the public by setting up these bazaars. He claimed that the bazaars also helped check price hike and hoarding in open market. He said that daily hundreds of thousands of citizens across the province benefited from these bazaars.

He disclosed that the government had issued a special directives to the mills to supply plenty of sugar and aatta at cheaper rates to prevent the common man from the burden of high prices. He declared that steps are being taken to ensure availability of daily-use items at cheaper rates at utility stores.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that a massive crackdown is underway on profiteers and hoarders as 26 cases have registered against violators and fine worth over Rs1.6 million imposed on them in just one week. He claimed that a strict monitoring mechanism has been put in force to keep the prices in open market under control. He said that the government offers subsidy on 19 items including sugar, aatta and meat.