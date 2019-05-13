Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought reply from Mayor Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad in a petition filed by local body members seeking issuance of their salaries.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the IHC heard the case filed through Farhan Kiyani Advocate regarding the above matter.

The petitioners stated in their plea that local body members had not been given even one salary for the last three years. He stated that it was a violation of municipal corporation rules.

The bench served the notices to Islamabad Mayor and adjourned the case for indefinite time.