LAHORE - Commenting on Pakistan’s agreement with the IMF, Punjab Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said this will better economy. In a statement on Monday, the minister said that for the first time in the history of the country foreign aid will not be utilized for nepotism and plundering. He said that PTI government wants to strengthen national economy and it is hoped that this will be the first and the last foreign loan taken by PTI government. He said that besides mutual consultation the government took all the parties on board. He said the confidence shown by international organizations in the government is a good omen. He said that opposition cannot hoodwink the nation with artificial facts and figures.