ISLAMABAD - Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The oath was administered by Justice Azmat Saeed in a simple and dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court on Monday. Justice Gulzar Ahmed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad. The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers and law officers.

Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.