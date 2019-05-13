Share:

LOS ANGELES - Katy Perry says her work on ‘American Idol’ is made up of ‘’gorgeous blessings’’.

The 34-year-old star is excited about the singing competition’s upcoming finale after they whittled five hopefuls down to a final three - Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison Vandenburg - on Sunday evening, and she admitted she gets so emotionally involved in her role as a judge.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’We are so invested... Honest to God, we are following our intuition. There is no script, this is just like the universe giving us gorgeous blessings.’’

Meanwhile, Katy recentl-y turned heads at the Costume Institute Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art last week with a couple of eyebrow raising outfits. The ‘Roar’ hitmaker rocked up to the red carpet in a giant chandelier dress weighing 40lbs, but she has admitted she wasn’t fussed about the rude remarks she may get as she was more worried she’d face plant the floor on camera.

She recently said: ‘’I didn’t go to any Finishing school or anything like that, but I really had to walk a straight line. I wanted to say hi to all my friends, but even if someone looked at me for long enough, I’d start to teeter.