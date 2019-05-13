Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Pakistan’s premier retail brand Khaadi has opened seven fabric stores as part of the brand’s plan to make its apparel collections accessible across the country. Unique to these stores is the introduction of two destination stores located at picturesque sites in Jhelum and Khanewal. Khaadi thrives on innovation and believes this new concept will invigorate and enhance the retail experience for customers. The Khanewal store is located on the Multan Road turnoff and offers customers a picturesque seating area outside the store and a spectacular view of the Punjab landscape.

The Jhelum store is situated on the G.T. Road outside the city limits and provides panoramic views of the Jhelum river, surrounded by a beautifully landscaped garden, making it a unique shopping experience for the entire family. The other 5 stores are located in Liberty Market Lahore, Daska, Burewala, Faisalabad and Hyderabad.

Khaadi currently has 50 stores in Pakistan and 21 stores in the UAE, UK, Bahrain and Qatar.