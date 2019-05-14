Share:

HAFIZABAD - Two persons were burnt to death while two teenagers received critical burns when they were struck by lightning in three different villages here on Monday.

According to rescue sources, Shahroz was working in field in village Prem Kot when he was struck by lightning. As a result, received critical burns and died before any medical aid could be made available to him.

Another young man Munawar Hussainin, resident of Dhariwal Village was also burnt to death when lightning fell on him. Two teenagers - 16-year-old Waleed and 14-yerar-old Anam received critical burns they were struck by lightning in Chheenay village. They were shifted to Trauma Centre in critical condition Rescue-1122 personnel.

On the other hand, Hafizabad and most of the villages in the district were lashed by severe thunderstorm and substantial rain which provided relief to the fasting people. Hailstorm was also recorded in some villages.