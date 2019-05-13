Share:

RAWALPINDI - A judicial magistrate in Gujar Khan on Monday sentenced a man to one-month jail and a fine of Rs 500,000 on him for contracting second marriage without mandatory permission of first wife. Mumtaz Ahmed Mughal, Judicial Magistrate Section 30, awarded one month imprisonment to Rizwan, son of Ramzan (district president Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan). Ansa Sajid, resident of Dhoke Mirbaz, filed a complaint through her counsel Ahmed Idrees Advocate pleading that her husband Rizwan had contracted second marriage with Ayesha Mustafa without obtaining her consent required under section 6 of Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961.

“To get married without the first wife’s permission is breaking the law,” she had argued in her appeal. She asked that her husband’s second marriage be declared illegal by the court.

The counsel for the woman asked the court to punish the man under the law for committing a crime. He also produced witnesses and documentary evidence to prove the offence of the respondent.

The magistrate Mumtaz Ahmed Mughal observed that verbal and documentary evidence presented by the complainant established the offence the respondent committed.

Therefore, the magistrate handed down one-month imprisonment to the respondent and Rs500,000 fine.