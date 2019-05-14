Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said yesterday that party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz would play her role in the National Assembly as soon as legal complications are resolved.

Talk to media persons, he asserted that she was a political worker who played vital role in politics. “Taking part in elections is a part of politics. In the last elections, the party had nominated her from one constituency, however due to a judgement of the Supreme Court, she couldn’t participate in the election process,” he said. He added that she would definitely take part in elections.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has criticised the agreement between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“IMF or no IMF – the incompetent rulers were not sure. Finally when it does come, it’s a complete sell-out of our sovereignty and rightly REJECTED by stock market. After just 9 months, country is on the brink of economic disaster,” Maryam tweeted on Monday.

The PML-N leader went on to say that within nine months the incompetent government had brought the country to a complete economic collapse. “The masses are suffering while rulers enjoy perks & privileges. All sectors of the economy stand at the verge of disaster. The experiment has miserably failed.” On Monday Pakistan and the IMF finalised an agreement on a package worth $6 billion over a period of three years. In its press release, the IMF said it aims to support the federal government’s structural reform agenda during the next three years.