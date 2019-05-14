Share:

KASUR - A milkman was gunned down by dacoits on the way back home in Sherpur area of Phoolnagar while a mentally-retarded youth was crushed by a passenger train separately in Bhalla area here on MOnday.

According to police, the milkman, identified as Muhammad Javed, was returning home after selling milk on a bike. Near Sherpur area, three signalled him to stop but he accelerated. Upon which the dacoits fired straight gunshots on him, leaving him with critical wounds. He was being taken to Jinnah Hospital Lahore but he breathed his last on the way.

The phoolnagar Saddr Police have shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital for autopsy and registered a case against unidentified dacoits.

Meanwhile, a mentally-challenged youth was crushed to death by a fast-moving passenger train here in Bhalla area on Monday.

According Rescue 1122 and Police, the deceased identified as 20-year-old Tanzeem alias Talla, mentally-retarded, son of Rafique, a resident of suburban Awrara Village had come to Bhalla village to see his relatives.

He was sitting railways track when all of sudden, Lahore-Bound farid Express train coming from Karachi crushed him to death.

The Kasur Saddr Police handed the body over to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.