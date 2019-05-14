Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Ramazan Bazaars set up in Shadbagh and China Scheme areas and checked the prices, quality and availability of essential items. He also checked the stalls of Ata and sugar and visited fare price shops and checked the prices of pulses, vegetables and fruits. On the occasion, he said whole machinery of Punjab government is in the field for the protection of the rights of consumers, complete monitoring is being done of Ramazan Bazaars and open markets. Essential items are available at subsidized rates in these bazaars and the government is providing subsidy of billions of rupees. He directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties dedicatedly and honestly. He also talked to the consumers and they expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of Ramazan Bazars and said that common man is getting relief from these bazaars.