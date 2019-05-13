Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has hoped that Pakistani Parliamentarian’s cricket team will produce wonders in the upcoming 1st Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in England from July 8 to 15 this year.

Farman expressed these views during an interview with The Nation on late Sunday night at Diamond Cricket Ground, where he was practising with the Parliamentarian’s cricket team along with PCB qualified coaches. “I am visiting almost daily to not only boost the morale of the Parliamentarians, but also practice alongside them. I have played a lot of cricket during my student life. We have to check whether there is any kind of restriction on team selection and what the actual criterion is.

“If only Member National Assemblies are eligible to play in the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup, or players can be picked from lower houses and Senate as well, as KP Assembly cricket team has played against the Parliamentarians and we have some really quality players like Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who is an exceptional batsman, while we have some other quality players. If the team is selected from all the elected representatives, then let me assure you that it will be very competitive squad which will give tough time to any given opponent,” he added.

Farman said: “I have led the KP Assembly cricket team and noticed a lot of weaknesses in the Parliamentarians squad. They are mixture of young and experienced. I have noticed a few very good players, who can spearhead Pakistani Parliamentarians challenge and can play key role in helping Pakistan team land the title. Six or seven players in any team hold the key and they have few very good individuals, who in next few weeks can get into more shape, which will benefit Pakistan Parliamentarians team.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has led Pakistan national team to 1992 World Cup title and he is also member of National Assembly, so if Khan leads the Parliamentarians team, it can brighten their chances in the event. On this, Farman said: “There is no doubt that PM Imran Khan has great cricketing brain and his vision was key behind helping Pakistan land the 1992 World Cup. It’s a good idea as if leads the Parliamentarians team, his captaincy and guidance can be more than handy for our team.

“In case, he doesn’t lead the Parliamentarians team, he can also accompany the team as non-playing captain and his presence outside the ground can produce wonders. It depends what team is selected in the end and whoever gets the chance to play for Pakistan. I am sure if they play according to their potential, it will be very hard to stop them from winning the inaugural title.

“I would like to thank IRCA President Shakil Shaikh and his entire team and coaches for their support and providing us with such wonderful cricket facility. I really enjoyed playing here and my best wishes are with Pakistani Parliamentarians team. They must play their natural game and should leave the rest,” Farman concluded.