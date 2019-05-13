Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Monday unanimously elected Asad Umar as its chairman.

Committee member Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA has proposed the name of Asad Umar as chairman of the Committee while other committee’s member Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak seconded his candidature. Accordingly, Umar was unanimously elected as chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Newly elected committee chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus. The members, while appreciating views of the chairman, assured him their fullest support in the process of legislation. Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly elected chairman on behalf of the Speaker, Secretary National Assembly and assured him full support from the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.

Asad Umar has replaced PTI MNA Faiz Ullah as the chairman of the standing committee of National Assembly on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved to appoint Umar as head of the parliamentary committee. The decision was taken after economic wizard of the PTI declined to rejoin the cabinet of Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 18 had removed Umar as finance minister due to unimpressive performance during the last eight months. On the same time, Umar had refused to take the charge of Ministry of Energy. The PTI government had appointed Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs. Later, the government also replaced Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Former Governor SBP Tariq Bajwa had stepped down from his position after the federal government asked him to resign. The government has appointed Dr Baqir as governor SBP for next three years. Baqir is a Pakistani by birth and currently serving as the senior resident representative of the IMF in Egypt.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Raza Nasrullah, Faiz Ullah, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Faheem Khan, Aftab Hussain Siddique, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Ali Pervaiz, Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Ms Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms Hina Rabbani Khar besides the senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.