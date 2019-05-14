Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would protect the national interests as well as the people’s rights at any cost.

Chairing a briefing held to apprise the parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition parties on the country’s economic condition as well as the government’s policies for economic stability, he said the government was taking solid measures to put the national economy on right track.

The prime minister said the national and public interests were dearer to him than the political ones. The reforms committed by the PTI would be implemented, he added.

He advised the lawmakers to address public issues and strive to provide maximum relief to the people in their respective constituencies particularly during the holy month of Ramazan.

Besides the government’s negotiations with the IMF, the prime minister also apprised the lawmakers about the assets declarations bill proposed by the government.

Briefing about the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told media persons that prior to the annual budget, it was essential to apprise the parliamentarians about the country’s economic condition and the government’s initiatives for common man’s relief.

She said the prime minister directed the parliamentarians to spend maximum time in their respective constituencies and ensure price control at lower market level by acting against the hoarders. She said the prime minister, who also introduced his economic team to the lawmakers, said, “We have to protect and secure the national interests. (We have to) protect the interest of the people.” Apprising the parliamentarians about the initiatives and reforms, the prime minister said the government would introduce the long-term initiatives.

The participants assured the prime minister of their full support, expressing their commitment to fulfill the foremost responsibility of addressing the difficulties faced by the people.

Earlier, in a meeting with Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Haroon Sharif who called on him at PM’s Chamber, Parliament House, Prime Minister Imran said promotion of investment played vital role in country’s economic development.

Imran said it was government’s topmost priority to provide all-out facilities to the investors.

The Chairman apprised the prime minister of the steps taken by BoI in ‘ease of doing business’.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain also called on Prime Minister Imran at the Prime Minister (PM) Office.

He exchanged views with the prime minister about institutional reforms, a PM’s Media Office press release said.

Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari, Member National Assembly (MNA), also called on Prime Minister Imran at PM’s Chamber, Parliament House.