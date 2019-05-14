Share:

The Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Mastada called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral interest came under discussion.

The Naval Chief highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining maritime security of the region and also apprised about the step of Regional Maritime Security Patrol in the Indian Ocean.

The Japanese Ambassador applauded the role of the Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region.