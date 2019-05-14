Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Highway Authority Jawad Rafique Malik has directed to hire a consultant firm for deployment of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) at all national highways and motorways.

The National Highway Authority is deploying state-of-the-art ITS for the first time on national highways and motorways. This system deployment is aimed at ensuring that the country takes a step towards documented economy along with providing further services to the commuters.

The NHA Chairman stressed on accelerating the process of ITS deployment and related activities. In this regard, the NHA chairman directed the concerned authorities to hire an ITS consultant firm at NHA head quarters for policy making, to evaluate the existing infrastructure, and propose integrated solutions for highways and motorways and workout futuristic solutions to attain best results of 6ITS deployment.

He further directed to finalize the process of hiring ITS consultant firm at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Federal Secretary for Communications Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has emphasized upon ensuring implementation of M-Tag Registration by June 12, 2019 for the vehicles passing through Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) & Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) Toll Plazas. Objective of this M-Tag registration is to facilitate the travellers and to ensure uninterrupted passage of vehicles.

He was presiding over a high level meeting held at Ministry of Communications here today participated Additional Secretary Communications, Joint Secretary Communications, and Senior officers from National Highway Authority, National Highways and Motorway Police and Frontier Works Organization. The meeting reviewed pace of advancement on M-Tag registration process for the vehicles passing through M-1 and M-2.